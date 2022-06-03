IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 50689.05 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1774.50 points or 3.38% this week to 50689.05

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 282.33 points or 0.55%

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1774.50 points or 3.38% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, April 27, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 10.46% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Off 10.46% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.33% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 0.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.46% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.33% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2583.39 points or 4.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1740ET