IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.40% Lower at 54687.25 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1922.29 points or 3.40% this week to 54687.25
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 21, 2022
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 751.48 points or 1.36%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 860.04 points or 1.55% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 5, 2022
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 3.40% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 17, 2022
--Off 3.40% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 15.49% from its 52-week low of 47352.18 hit Monday, April 12, 2021
--Rose 14.82% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.40% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 8.36% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 3.27%
--Year-to-date it is up 1414.81 points or 2.66%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-08-22 1736ET