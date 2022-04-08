Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.40% Lower at 54687.25 -- Data Talk

04/08/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1922.29 points or 3.40% this week to 54687.25


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 21, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 751.48 points or 1.36%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 860.04 points or 1.55% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.40% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Off 3.40% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.49% from its 52-week low of 47352.18 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 14.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.40% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.36% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 1414.81 points or 2.66%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1736ET

