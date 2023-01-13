IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.57% Higher at 53576.72 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1846.22 points or 3.57% this week to 53576.72

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 5112.86 points or 10.55% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since the week ending July 24, 2009

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 17.14 points or 0.03%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a nine-trading-day winning streak

--Off 5.36% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 5.36% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.06% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.03% from its 2023 closing high of 53593.86 hit Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

--Up 9.36% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 10.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 5112.86 points or 10.55%

