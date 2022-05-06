IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.65% Lower at 49541.81 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1876.16 points or 3.65% this week to 49541.81
--Largest one week point decline since the week ending April 8, 2022
--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 21, 2022
--Down for five consecutive weeks
--Down 7067.73 points or 12.49% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week point decline since the week ending April 3, 2020
--Largest five week percentage decline since the week ending April 8, 2020
--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 1, 2021, when the market fell for five straight weeks
--Down six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 988.14 points or 1.96%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1890.82 points or 3.68% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 11, 2020
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 12.49% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Off 12.49% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 1.63% from its 52-week low of 48748.41 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021
--Rose 0.59% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.49% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 3730.63 points or 7.00%
