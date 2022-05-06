Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.65% Lower at 49541.81 -- Data Talk

05/06/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1876.16 points or 3.65% this week to 49541.81


--Largest one week point decline since the week ending April 8, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 21, 2022

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Down 7067.73 points or 12.49% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point decline since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Largest five week percentage decline since the week ending April 8, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 1, 2021, when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 988.14 points or 1.96%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1890.82 points or 3.68% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 11, 2020

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.49% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Off 12.49% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.63% from its 52-week low of 48748.41 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 0.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.49% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3730.63 points or 7.00%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1736ET

