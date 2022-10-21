IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.69% Higher at 47120.08 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1676.73 points or 3.69% this week to 47120.08

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 804.67 points or 1.74%

--Largest one-day point gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 902.64 points or 1.95% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 16.76% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 16.76% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.59% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 9.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.76% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.59% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.59%

--Year-to-date it is down 6152.36 points or 11.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

