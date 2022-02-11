Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.85% Higher at 53229.26 -- Data Talk

02/11/2022 | 05:42pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1973.95 points or 3.85% this week to 53229.26


--Largest one week point gain since the week ending Jan. 8, 2021

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 2567.40 points or 5.07% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Today it is up 629.68 points or 1.20%

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 1.38% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Off 1.38% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 20.54% from its 52-week low of 44157.49 hit Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

--Rose 20.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.38% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 5.48% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 43.18 points or 0.08%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1741ET

