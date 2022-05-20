IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.91% Higher at 51518.30 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1938.40 points or 3.91% this week to 51518.30

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1976.49 points or 3.99% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Today it is up 228.39 points or 0.45%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1124.27 points or 2.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 8.99% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Off 8.99% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.51% from its 52-week low of 48826.95 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 3.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.99% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.02% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 1754.14 points or 3.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1737ET