IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.99% Lower at 51599.38 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 2145.54 points or 3.99% this week to 51599.38
--Largest one week point decline since the week ending March 20, 2020
--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 908.97 points or 1.73%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 2373.89 points or 4.40% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point decline since Monday, March 23, 2020
--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Down six of the past seven trading days
--Off 4.40% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
--Off 4.40% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Up 20.04% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 15.48% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.40% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 3.14%
--Year-to-date it is down 1673.06 points or 3.14%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-21-22 1739ET