  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.99% Lower at 51599.38 -- Data Talk

01/21/2022 | 05:40pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 2145.54 points or 3.99% this week to 51599.38


--Largest one week point decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 908.97 points or 1.73%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 2373.89 points or 4.40% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.40% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Off 4.40% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 20.04% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 15.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.40% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 1673.06 points or 3.14%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1739ET

