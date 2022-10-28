Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 4.17% Higher at 49086.30 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1966.22 points or 4.17% this week to 49086.30


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 3642.95 points or 8.02% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point gain since the week ending Nov. 13, 2020

--Largest two-week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 20, 2020

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 193.74 points or 0.40%

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 13.29% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 13.29% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.99% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.29% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.99% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 4186.14 points or 7.86%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1728ET

