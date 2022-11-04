Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 4.25% Higher at 51173.75 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 2087.45 points or 4.25% this week to 51173.75


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 5730.40 points or 12.61% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 20, 2020

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 957.88 points or 1.91%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 9.60% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Off 9.60% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.67% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.60% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.67% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2098.69 points or 3.94%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1733ET

HOT NEWS