IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 4.37% Lower at 48471.52 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 2217.53 points or 4.37% this week to 48471.52
--Largest one week point decline since the week ending March 20, 2020
--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 3992.03 points or 7.61% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 27, 2020
--Today it is down 818.70 points or 1.66%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 1667.68 points or 3.33% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022
--Down nine of the past 10 trading days
--Off 14.38% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 5, 2021
--Off 14.38% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Down 5.49% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.38% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 6.34%
--Year-to-date it is down 4800.92 points or 9.01%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
06-10-22 1746ET