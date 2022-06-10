Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 4.37% Lower at 48471.52 -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 2217.53 points or 4.37% this week to 48471.52


--Largest one week point decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 3992.03 points or 7.61% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 27, 2020

--Today it is down 818.70 points or 1.66%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1667.68 points or 3.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 14.38% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 5, 2021

--Off 14.38% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down 5.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.38% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.34%

--Year-to-date it is down 4800.92 points or 9.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1746ET

HOT NEWS