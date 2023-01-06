IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 6.74% Higher at 51730.50 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 3266.64 points or 6.74% this week to 51730.50

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending Oct. 31, 2008

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 925.29 points or 1.82%

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 3266.64 points or 6.74% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 8.62% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Off 8.62% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.92% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.59% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 3266.64 points or 6.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1730ET