IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week Flat at 47743.15 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1.65 points or 0.003% this week to 47743.15

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a four-week losing streak

--Today it is up 218.70 points or 0.46%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 15.66% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 15.66% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.33% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.66% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.33% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 5529.29 points or 10.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

07-01-22 1737ET