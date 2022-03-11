Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week Flat at 53300.70 -- Data Talk

03/11/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 21.35 points or 0.04% this week to 53300.70


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 18, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 86.92 points or 0.16%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 611.06 points or 1.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 1.25% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan 17, 2022

--Off 1.25% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan 17, 2022

--Up 14.23% from its 52-week low of 46659.18 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 11.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.25% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 5.62% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 28.26 points or 0.05%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1742ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:43pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.28% Higher at 21461.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.41% Lower at 111713.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week Flat at 53300.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.58% Lower at 88999.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pWorld shares fall on Ukraine conflict, looming U.S. rate hikes
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.86% to 91.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pTSX pares weekly gain as tech and gold mining shares slide
RE
05:10pInvestors jump into commodities while keeping eye on recession risk
RE
05:04pTSX pares weekly gain as tech and gold mining shares slide
RE
04:44pADRs End Mostly Lower; Alibaba, Embraer SA Trades Actively
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Wall Street slumps in broad swoon to end bumpy week
3World shares fall on Ukraine conflict, looming U.S. rate hikes
4China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
5Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves

HOT NEWS