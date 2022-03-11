IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week Flat at 53300.70 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 21.35 points or 0.04% this week to 53300.70

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 18, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 86.92 points or 0.16%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 611.06 points or 1.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 1.25% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan 17, 2022

--Off 1.25% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan 17, 2022

--Up 14.23% from its 52-week low of 46659.18 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 11.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.25% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 5.62% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 28.26 points or 0.05%

