IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Year 20.89% Higher at 53272.44 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 9205.56 points or 20.89% this year to 53272.44

--Largest one year point and percentage gain since year end 2009

--Up for three consecutive years

--Up 11632.17 points or 27.93% over the last three years

--Largest three year point gain since year end 2011

--Largest three year percentage gain since year end 2012

--Up five of the past six years

--This quarter it is up 1886.89 points or 3.67%

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 2nd Qtr 2021

--Up for five consecutive quarters

--Up 15813.75 points or 42.22% over the last five quarters

--Largest five quarter percentage gain since the 2nd Qtr 2021

--Longest winning streak since the 1st Qtr 2013 when the market rose for six straight quarters

--Up six of the past seven quarters

--This month it is up 3573.72 points or 7.19%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since Nov. 2020

--Snaps a three month losing streak

--This week it is up 419.06 points or 0.79%

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 3779.92 points or 7.64% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point gain since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020

--Largest five week percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 13, 2021, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 97.19 points or 0.18%

--Second highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 523.51 points or 0.99% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 0.06% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.06% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.93% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 20.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.06% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.93% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1746ET