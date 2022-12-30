IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Year 9.03% Lower at 48463.86 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 4808.58 points or 9.03% this year to 48463.86

--Largest one-year point and percentage decline since year end 2018

--Snaps a three-year winning streak

--This quarter it is up 3837.06 points or 8.60%

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020

--Snaps a two-quarter losing streak

--Up seven of the past nine quarters

--This month it is down 3221.00 points or 6.23%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Aug. 2022

--Snaps a two-month winning streak

--This week it is down 2114.23 points or 4.18%

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 1054.00 points or 2.13%

--Largest one-day point decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1976.16 points or 3.92% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept 26, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 14.39% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 14.39% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.60% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 9.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.39% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.60% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1739ET