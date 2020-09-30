Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IPI stands behind Věra Jourová after Orbán resignation demands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 06:20am EDT

30 September 2020

Dear President von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
Dear President Michel, President of the European Commission
Dear President Sassoli, President of the European Parliament

cc:
Vice-President for Transparency & Values, Věra Jourová
EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders
Permanent Representative of Germany to the European Union, Michael Clauss

We, the undersigned organisations, are writing to express our full support to Vice-President Věra Jourová following attacks by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his government. We also want to reiterate our call to the European Commission and the European Council to take strong action to address the severe deterioration of the rule of law and media pluralism in Hungary.

The full interview made by Vice-President Jourová in Der Spiegel on 25 September 2020 regarding Hungary, and Viktor Orbán's administration, was based on data, research and facts.

The issues in Hungary, especially concerning media pluralism and freedom, are well-documented and echo warnings by civil society, including through research by international organisations, as well as the European Parliament's decision to launch the Article 7 procedure.

Over the last 10 years, the Hungarian authorities have actively restricted the space for civil society and independent media to operate freely. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has dramatically deteriorated, with new press freedom violation cases being reported weekly by journalists and civil society organisations.

So far, the lack of concrete response from the European Union has only contributed to giving more space to Prime Minister Orbán to trample on the rule of law, democracy, and press freedom. The Article 7 procedure still has not progressed, and the two complaints launched in 2016 and 2018 inquiring about the misuse of state aid to favour pro-government media have not received any responses. Ahead of today's publication of the first EU Rule of Law report and this week's European Council, we urge:

  • The European Commission to remain firm and use all the political and legal tools to stop the dismantling of the rule of law, democracy and media freedom by the Hungarian authorities. This includes fully backing the Article 7 procedure, immediately increasing scrutiny of the use of EU funds and investigating the unfair and non-transparent distribution of state advertising and the independence of its Media Council under the revised EU Audiovisual Media Services Directive.
  • The European Council to adopt strong conclusions on the EU Rule of Law conditionality clause, with an effective voting system leading to sanctions in case of serious and systematic breaches of the rule of law by any Member State.

The European Commission must continue, despite any political attack or force of undue pressure, to meet the vision set out in the September 2019 mission letter to Commissioner Jourová. Some of the current interventions and measures undertaken by the Commission, including the pending European Democracy Action Plan and the EU Rule of Law report, have the potential to be ambitious and far-reaching and could uphold EU values for generations to come.

We remain at your disposal for any further information and look forward to hearing from you.

Yours sincerely,

  • Alliance Internationale de Journalistes
  • Association of European Journalists (AEJ)
  • ARTICLE 19
  • Committee to Protect Journalists
  • European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)
  • European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)
  • European Media Initiative
  • Free Press Unlimited (FPU)
  • Global Forum for Media Development (GFMD)
  • Index on Censorship
  • International Media Support (IMS)
  • International Press Institute (IPI)
  • Lie Detectors
  • Ossigeno per l'Informazione
  • Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
  • South East Europe Media Organisation (SEEMO)
  • The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation
  • Thomson Media (TM)
  • Transparency International EU

Disclaimer

IPI - International Press Institute published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 10:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:36aDOW : to Record 3Q Restructuring Costs of $500 Million to $600 Million
DJ
06:35aVNV GLOBAL : Capital Markets Week October 12-16, 2020
PU
06:35aADB Approves $110 Million Grant to Enhance Power Supply in Afghanistan
PU
06:35aAfrica's Land governance issues under spotlight in virtual NELGA meeting
PU
06:35aGHC : resignation of Ms. Giancarla Branda from the position of Statutory Auditor
PU
06:34aEXCLUSIVE : China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google - sources
RE
06:34aPIVOTAL INVESTMENT CORP II : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aUNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aLOWE : RONA and Reno-Depot are hiring to fill over 625 positions in Quebec
AQ
06:31aCovestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 billion euros
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group