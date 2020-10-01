IPO Edge to Host Boot Camp October 8: IPOs, SPACs, and Direct Listings

The IPO market has recovered far faster than most expected, with roughly $98 billion in U.S. deals so far in 2020, the most since 2000, according to Dealogic. But companies also have more choices than before, as SPACs continue to boom across sectors and a bevy of direct listings comes down the pipeline. To discuss the preparation process for a new listing and assess the current market, IPO Edge will host a boot camp on Thursday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m. EDT: IPOs, SPACs, and Direct Listings.
The webcast, hosted in partnership with Latham & Watkins LLP, Nasdaq, MorganFranklin Consulting, GTS, Woodruff Sawyer, Jefferies LLC, ICR and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will consist of two panel discussions, followed by a live Q&A session, totaling approximately 90 minutes.
The panels will cover the following topics:
Internal planning and readiness considerations
D&O insurance for IPOs, SPACs, and direct listings
Solving the lockup problem with direct listings
Narrowing the gap between private valuations and the first direct listing trade
Raising new capital in a direct listing
Growth in SPAC activity and potential limitations
Considerations for going public during election season
Panel participants will include leading experts in IPO planning and execution, including:
Benjamin J. Cohen, Partner, Capital Markets, Latham & Watkins LLP
Rachel W. Sheridan, Partner, Capital Markets, Latham & Watkins LLP
Karen Snow, Senior Vice President, Head of East Coast Listings & Capital Services, Nasdaq
Barbara Ard, Managing Director, Accounting & Transaction Services Lead, MorganFranklin Consulting
Priya Cherian Huskins, Senior Vice President, Management Liability, Woodruff Sawyer
Patrick Murphy, Head of NYSE Market Making & Listing Services, GTS
Steve Parish, Co-Head of Capital Markets, ICR Capital
Greg McDowell, Managing Director, ICR Capital
Scott Skidmore, Managing Director, Head of U.S. Equity Capital Markets, Jefferies LLC
Hope King, Multimedia Editor, IPO Edge
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge
