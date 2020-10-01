Log in
IPO Edge to Host Boot Camp October 8: IPOs, SPACs, and Direct Listings

10/01/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

Virtual Event Participants include Latham & Watkins LLP, Nasdaq, MorganFranklin Consulting, GTS, Woodruff Sawyer, Jefferies, and ICR

The IPO market has recovered far faster than most expected, with roughly $98 billion in U.S. deals so far in 2020, the most since 2000, according to Dealogic. But companies also have more choices than before, as SPACs continue to boom across sectors and a bevy of direct listings comes down the pipeline. To discuss the preparation process for a new listing and assess the current market, IPO Edge will host a boot camp on Thursday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m. EDT: IPOs, SPACs, and Direct Listings.

The webcast, hosted in partnership with Latham & Watkins LLP, Nasdaq, MorganFranklin Consulting, GTS, Woodruff Sawyer, Jefferies LLC, ICR and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will consist of two panel discussions, followed by a live Q&A session, totaling approximately 90 minutes.

The panels will cover the following topics:

  • Internal planning and readiness considerations
  • D&O insurance for IPOs, SPACs, and direct listings
  • Solving the lockup problem with direct listings
  • Narrowing the gap between private valuations and the first direct listing trade
  • Raising new capital in a direct listing
  • Growth in SPAC activity and potential limitations
  • Considerations for going public during election season

Panel participants will include leading experts in IPO planning and execution, including:

 


© Business Wire 2020
