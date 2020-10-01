IPO Edge to Host Boot Camp October 8: IPOs, SPACs, and Direct Listings

Virtual Event Participants include Latham & Watkins LLP, Nasdaq, MorganFranklin Consulting, GTS, Woodruff Sawyer, Jefferies, and ICR

The IPO market has recovered far faster than most expected, with roughly $98 billion in U.S. deals so far in 2020, the most since 2000, according to Dealogic. But companies also have more choices than before, as SPACs continue to boom across sectors and a bevy of direct listings comes down the pipeline. To discuss the preparation process for a new listing and assess the current market, IPO Edge will host a boot camp on Thursday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m. EDT: IPOs, SPACs, and Direct Listings.

The webcast, hosted in partnership with Latham & Watkins LLP, Nasdaq, MorganFranklin Consulting, GTS, Woodruff Sawyer, Jefferies LLC, ICR and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will consist of two panel discussions, followed by a live Q&A session, totaling approximately 90 minutes.

The panels will cover the following topics:

Internal planning and readiness considerations

D&O insurance for IPOs, SPACs, and direct listings

Solving the lockup problem with direct listings

Narrowing the gap between private valuations and the first direct listing trade

Raising new capital in a direct listing

Growth in SPAC activity and potential limitations

Considerations for going public during election season

Panel participants will include leading experts in IPO planning and execution, including:

