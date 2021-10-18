IPS acquires Linesight and partners for strategic growth

Deal expected to create one of the AEC industry's fastest-growing organizations

IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania and a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, today announced that it has acquired Linesight, a multinational consulting firm headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. IPS is a large EPCMV (Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management and Validation) company with over 1,700 staff across 22 offices worldwide. Linesight is a fast-growing professional consultancy services organization providing project controls to data center providers, life sciences companies, commercial real estate, healthcare, hospitality, retail and residential sectors. Linesight has over 900 staff across 24 offices globally.

The acquisition is being approached as a future integrated partnership where IPS will leverage Linesight’s experience and expertise in particular in the data center sector and Linesight in turn will leverage IPS’s expertise in the Life Sciences sector. Both organizations will expand their geographic reach, build on their bench strength and extend their service propositions for their target clients globally. Linesight will continue to serve its clients as it always has, but now has the support of a much larger organization behind it.

Dave Goswami, CEO, IPS stated “This is a transformational transaction for both IPS and Linesight and we are excited to embark on a new growth journey together, supported by Alleghany Capital. By leveraging both companies’ strong track records and combining our skills and management horsepower, we expect to make a meaningful positive difference in the industries we serve. Led by Paul Boylan and a strong leadership team, Linesight is a highly sought after company providing consulting services, including cost and project management, project controls, risk, scheduling and procurement services focused on the data center, life sciences, and other industry sectors.

This fits well with IPS’ complementary services which include engineering, construction management and compliance services. We are thrilled at the prospect of working with the Linesight team to provide a more comprehensive and superior suite of services to our respective clients.”

Paul Boylan, CEO, Linesight added, “This is a pivotal point in Linesight’s long and successful business history and will enable us to deliver on our ambitious strategic plans, expand into new geographies to better service our client needs and extend our portfolio offering in our existing and new target markets. Linesight’s skilled teams will continue to provide the same high-quality levels of service to our clients globally and we see enhanced career opportunities for our people in all our regions. I am energized at the potential of this new business partnership and believe that it positions us well to deliver on our ambitious growth aspirations as we look towards 2022 and beyond.”

About IPS-Integrated Project Services

IPS is a global leader in developing innovative business solutions for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Through operational expertise and industry-leading knowledge, skill and passion, IPS provides consulting, architecture, engineering, construction management, and compliance services that allow clients to create and manufacture life-impacting products around the world. Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania in the United States, IPS is one of the fastest-growing companies servicing the life sciences industry with over 1,700 professionals in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, China, and India. For more information about IPS, please visit www.ipsdb.com.

About Linesight

Linesight is a multinational consultancy firm with over 45 years' experience, providing cost, schedule, risk, program and project management services to a multitude of sectors including Data Centers, Life Sciences, Commercial, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare and Retail. Linesight’s specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide better predictability of project outcomes, faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency and maximum value for money for its clients. For further information, please visit http://www.linesight.com.

