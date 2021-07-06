Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 28/06/2021 and 02/07/2021

07/06/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/28/2021 FR0010259150

18690

85,66

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/28/2021 FR0010259150

48

85,3

CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/28/2021 FR0010259150

16

85,3

AQUIS
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/29/2021 FR0010259150

283

86,4842

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/30/2021 FR0010259150

12536

87,0683

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/1/2021 FR0010259150

5263

87,8576

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/2/2021 FR0010259150

5268

87,9085

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/2/2021 FR0010259150

1114

87,8458

CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/2/2021 FR0010259150

718

87,885

TQEX
TOTAL

43 936

86,6912

 


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pINDUSTRIE CHIMICHE FORESTALI S P A  : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie
PU
12:06pCOMMVAULT  : Going Forward Together at Commvault
PU
12:05pGROUPE GORGÉ SA  : Acceleration of the development in 3D Printing : Groupe Gorgé strengthens its Products division in Europe with the acquisition of the German company Creabis
AN
12:04pSILVER ELEPHANT MINING  : Minago Project Reports 722 Million Pounds Measured and Indicated and 319 Million Pounds Inferred Nickel Mineral Resource...
PU
12:04pMOBILE WORLD CONGRESS  : a review of the highlights
PU
12:04pCARECLOUD  : Fact Sheet
PU
12:04pADVANTAGE ENERGY  : July Corporate Presentation
PU
12:04pHIGHCO  : shareholding as 06/30/2021
GL
12:03pChina's Xi takes dig at U.S. in speech to political parties around world
RE
12:03pT ROWE PRICE  : U.S. SEC advisers push for details on gender, racial diversity at fund boards
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: OPEC’s family feud and its consequences
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
4EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : EVONIK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets

HOT NEWS