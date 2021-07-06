IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 28/06/2021 and 02/07/2021

Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the
financial instrument
|
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
|
Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/28/2021
|FR0010259150
|
18690
|
85,66
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/28/2021
|FR0010259150
|
48
|
85,3
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/28/2021
|FR0010259150
|
16
|
85,3
|AQUIS
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/29/2021
|FR0010259150
|
283
|
86,4842
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/30/2021
|FR0010259150
|
12536
|
87,0683
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/1/2021
|FR0010259150
|
5263
|
87,8576
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/2/2021
|FR0010259150
|
5268
|
87,9085
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/2/2021
|FR0010259150
|
1114
|
87,8458
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/2/2021
|FR0010259150
|
718
|
87,885
|TQEX
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|
43 936
|
86,6912
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005576/en/