IQ Protocol Will Provide In-Game Asset Lending/Renting Infrastructure for Interstellar Blockchain Game SPARK ERA by Firework Games

Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2022) - IQ Protocol announces integration with Blockchain Gaming project, Firework Games. The Integration will provide infrastructure to allow players to rent and lend their in-game NFTs risk-free and without collateral. Initially the integration will focus on Firework Games inaugural project, SPARK ERA, but will also support future game rollouts.

SPARK ERA is a Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game created by Firework Games set against an immersive interstellar backdrop. Relying on the principles of GameFi and on in-game assets that take the form of NFTs, SPARK ERA allows gamers to play the role of intergalactic citizens of different classes and races, to pilot over 1,000 types of ships, and to explore a multitude of over 20,000 galaxies comprised of over 100 million planets. With so many possibilities at hand, players of SPARK ERA also have the option to swap out a host of accessories and functions on their ships, to join in the network of legions, and to battle other players in interstellar wars, winning them glory and rewards.

IQ Protocol will bring groundbreaking infrastructural components to Firework Games by enabling risk-free and collateral-less renting and lending of in-game NFT assets. Firework Games have huge plans around interoperability, and players will see their items hold utility across multiple games. This will create the opportunity for holders to rent/lend their assets to multiple players across different games simultaneously.

Of the integration IQ Labs CEO, Tom Tirman, said:

"IQ Protocol is delighted to support the Firework Games ecosystem with our collateral-free NFT lending infrastructure. We share the ambition of empowering players with NFT and token utility, as well as allowing them to earn additional yields in the process.

SPARK ERA is a hugely impressive game with a great community already behind it. We're positive that the best is yet to come for Firework Games and we're excited at the prospect of what can be achieved by this partnership."

