IQDAX DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund – IQDAX, IQDNX

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (NASDAQ: IQDAX, IQDNX) between December 21, 2018 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Infinity Q’s Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly; as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and as a result, the Prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

