IR.INC Invites You to Join us For Virtual Investor Day II - October 20-21, 2020

10/15/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

Hosted by IR.INC & FTMIG
Sponsored by Noble Capital Markets - Business Television BTV & Newsfile

Featured Keynote Speakers:
Peter Schiff, CEO & Chief Global Strategist Nico Pronk, President & CEO, Noble Capital Markets Taylor Thoen, CEO, BTV

with
Ryan Irvine, CEO of Keystone Financial, DIY Investing Expert & Analyst

and
Gwen Preston, Resource Maven

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2020) - IR.INC and FTMIG are pleased to Present Virtual Investor Day II ("VID II"), October 20 and 21, 2020.

Join us for a lineup of premier presenting companies and keynote speakers on October 20-21. VID II is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID II, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere1/series_summit

Presenting Companies:

OCTOBER 20OCTOBER 21
10:30 AMEly Gold Royalties (TSX-V-ELY)10:30 AMSierra Metals (TSX-SMT)
11:30 AMBlackrock Gold (TSX-V-BRC)11:30 AMChakana Copper (TSX-V-PERU)
12:30 PMStandard Uranium (TSX-V-STAND)12:30 PMMundoro Capital (TSX-V-MUN)
1:30 PMEncore Energy (TSX-V-EU) 1:30 PMEXIRO Minerals
2:30 PM Jaguar Mining (TSX-JAG)2:30 PM Golden Predator (TSX-V-GPY)
3:30 PMMagna Gold (TSX-V-MGR) 3:30 PMNew Range Gold (TSX-V-NRG)


About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com

Disclaimer

Follow the Money Investor ("FTMIG") is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies.

Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

For further information on VID II, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal
IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services
jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Karl Boyd, President
Follow the Money Investor Group
kboyd@ftmig.com www.ftmig.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66049

© Newsfilecorp 2020

