IRAQ EXPECTS OIL PRICE RANGE AT $85-95 IN 2023 - IRAQI STATE NEW…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
Most Read News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Smart City
US Basketball
Place your bets
Boats
Hydrogen
Sin stocks
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergences
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Sin stocks
The Cannabis Industry
Robotics
Luxury
In Vino Veritas
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
IRAQ EXPECTS OIL PRICE RANGE AT $85-95 IN 2023 - IRAQI STATE NEW…
11/26/2022 | 02:03pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
IRAQ EXPECTS OIL PRICE RANGE AT $85-95 IN 2023 - IRAQI STATE NEWS AGENCY CITING SOMO
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BRENT OIL
-1.44%
83.79
9.14%
WTI
-1.80%
76.529
3.43%
Latest news "Economy"
02:30p
Equatorial Guinea president wins re-election, VP says on Twitter
RE
02:18p
Russian shelling has killed 32 in Kherson region since liberation - police
RE
02:18p
U.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan oil
RE
02:17p
OPEC+ meeting will take into account market conditions - IRAQ'S SOMO
RE
02:17p
Opec+ october decision to cut output by 2 mln bpd helps maintain…
RE
02:03p
Iraq expects oil price range at $85-95 in 2023 - iraqi state new…
RE
02:01p
Opec+' upcoming meeting will take into account market condition…
RE
01:58p
Iraq produces 11 percent of opec+' total output - iraqi state ne…
RE
01:56p
Opec+ output cut decision didn't decrease iraq's crude exports -…
RE
01:53p
Former Ivory Coast militia leader Ble Goude returns home after exile
RE
Latest news "Economy"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Britain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and ..
2
UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SAYS RUSSIA REMOVING NUCLEAR WARHEADS F…
3
Italy PM tasks top aide with broadband strategy as bid for TIM grid fal..
4
Musk says he will support DeSantis in 2024 if Florida governor runs for..
5
Adobe says Black Friday online sales hit record $9 billion
More news
HOT NEWS
LUFAX HOLDING LTD
-20.00%
Lufax Holding Down Nearly 21%, on Track for Record Low Close -- Data Talk
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD,.
-4.07%
Activision Blizzard on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2021 -- Data Talk
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP L.
+5.50%
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S..
-1.93%
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
CT REAL ESTATE INVES.
+1.02%
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) announces an Equity Buyback for 3,300,000 shares, representing 3.07% of its issued share capital.
BRP INC.
-1.50%
BRP Inc. Boosts its Kart Portfolio with New Entry-Level Rotax E-Powertrain
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave