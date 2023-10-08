IRAQ HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM TURKEY THAT THE OIL PIPELINE BRINGING CRUDE FROM IRAQ IS OPERATIONAL - TWO SENIOR OIL OFFICIALS
October 08, 2023 at 08:30 am EDT
