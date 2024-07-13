IRAQI WILL ADHERE TO THE REQUIRED PRODUCTION LEVEL IN THE AGREEMENT, WHICH IS 4 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY FOR JULY AND THE COMING MONTHS- OIL MINISTER
Stock Market News
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|81.3 USD
|0.00%
|-1.98%
|-
|715.7 PTS
|-0.61%
|-2.82%
|-
|298.7 PTS
|-0.53%
|-2.81%
|-
50 billion dollars - What US insurers pocketed for fictitious illnesses
South Korea's SK On in talks to supply prismatic EV batteries as it seeks turnaround
Wheat Futures Drop After WASDE Shows Higher Production - Daily Grain Highlights
South Korea's SK On in talks to supply prismatic EV batteries as it seeks turnaround
Auto workers union chief blasts Trump, praises Biden without using his name
Institutions snapping up Chinese treasury bonds are shorting the economy, state media says
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Iraqi Will Adhere To The Required Production Level In The Agreem…