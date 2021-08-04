Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IRI : Announces the Next Evolution of its Partner Ecosystem with the Launch of IRI : Marketplace

08/04/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRI®, a fast-growing, global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced the launch of IRI Marketplace™, an open and continuously expanding network that brings together IRI’s trusted technology, data and analytical partners on a single platform.

Available through IRI Liquid Data®, IRI Marketplace allows clients to select and collaborate with these partners by seamlessly integrating their data, science, algorithms and solutions to augment existing IRI offerings, enabling clients to work on maximizing growth for their business. IRI Marketplace also will provide a foundation for developing strategic recommendations and building third-party applications that are uniquely available through IRI’s partner ecosystem.

“As champions of an open, collaborative digital marketing ecosystem, we are excited to be one of the trusted technology partners included in the IRI Marketplace,” said Brenda Tuohig, senior vice president of Global Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk. “We look forward to innovating with IRI to deliver data-driven advertising and holistic, omnichannel measurement tied to business results on our platform for the world’s leading brands.”

“IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a broad range of leaders across multiple industries,” commented Nishat Mehta, chief product officer and president, IRI Media Center of Excellence. “The launch of IRI Marketplace transitions our long-standing partnership network into an active ecosystem structured to promote even more collaboration with leading technology and data solution providers. IRI is committed to a partnership philosophy and will grow the network and enhance its capabilities over time through our joint partnerships.”

Alex Colao, executive vice president of Sales at MFour, one of IRI’s data partners, commented, “Through our partnership with IRI, we can combine and integrate our industry-leading datasets to better track consumer behavior across a variety of channels. This integrated dataset provides CPG companies and retailers a complete picture of omnichannel consumers through both behavior and survey data collection. We look forward to growing and evolving this partnership to help companies stay connected with the ever-changing consumer landscape.”

For more information regarding IRI Marketplace and IRI’s partner ecosystem, contact IRIMarketplace@IRIworldwide.com.

About IRI

IRI is a fast-growing, leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.IRIworldwide.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pOccidental says it expects more value from divestitures with higher oil prices, open to looking at additional opportunities
RE
01:50pCoreLogic and QOMPLX Join Forces to Expand Insurance Data and Model Offering
GL
01:48pRolls-Royce says in talks to sell ITP Aero to Bain-led consortium
RE
01:47pNOVO NORDISK A/S : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F (Form 6-K)
PU
01:47pNOVABASE S G P S S A : – SGPS, S.A. informs about transactions by persons closely associated to a person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
01:47pIVERIC BIO : Corporate Overview August 2021
PU
01:47pPRESS RELEASE : RCS Mediagroup – Filing of the Half-Year Financial Statement at 30 June 2021
PU
01:47pENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S A : joins forces with the Brazilian H2 Association, to accelerate the adoption of green H2 technologies in Brazil.
PU
01:47pROUNDUP : Extreme's Wi-Fi 6E AP, Broadcom chips for Europe, Airbnb's Wi-Fi test, Eero lands TalkTalk, 802.11ay published
PU
01:47pSEMPRA : How We Prepared for Hurricane Season in the Gulf Coast Region
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
2Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
3Robinhood shares surge nearly 82% as retail investors dive in
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Is the economic recovery still on track?

HOT NEWS