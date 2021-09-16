IRI : Launches New Lift Measurement Solution for Facebook

Expands IRI Lift coverage to digital advertising’s largest social channel

Enables closed-loop measurement and optimization of social advertising impact for CPG retail sales using IRI’s unparalleled loyalty card data assets

IRI®, a fast-growing global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced the launch of IRI Lift™ for Facebook, which will enable CPG manufacturers and retailers to measure the offline sales impact of their advertising campaigns across Facebook and Instagram.

The new solution combines Facebook’s media exposure data with IRI’s vast point-of-sale, frequent shopper and causal data to provide accurate, granular and household-level insights. Advertisers will be able to maximize their Facebook advertising learning agenda; quantify the true return of various activation elements; and evaluate their campaign strategy, messaging, audiences and more to drive optimal performance.

“We are very excited to be launching this solution for advertisers on Facebook, one of the largest and most sophisticated digital advertising platforms in the market today,” said Nishat Mehta, chief product officer and president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “The addition of Facebook and Instagram measurement to our robust suite of Lift solutions makes IRI the industry’s most effective partner for capturing the in-store sales impact of online advertising impressions across all digital media and television partners. Now our clients can leverage our enhanced Lift suite and industry-leading shopper loyalty data assets to accurately and granularly measure returns on their total advertising spend, and make the informed, data-driven decisions they need to execute more productive campaigns and win in the market. And at the same time, consumers benefit from a more relevant ad experience.”

The launch of IRI Lift for Facebook expands on IRI’s existing measurement partnership with Facebook, which also includes marketing mix. In addition, Facebook and Instagram campaigns can be supported by IRI’s 100% deterministic, purchase-based audiences, derived from over 500 million loyalty cards for the highest levels of targeting accuracy. Combining all three solutions helps advertisers make smarter investments by better allocating media spend across platforms, targeting the right consumers and closing the loop by measuring campaigns via household sales lift.

For more information about the IRI Lift for Facebook solution, please contact Tipton Gustafson.

