IRI : Thought Leaders to Discuss New Trends and Research at Several Upcoming Industry Events
IRI:
Prepared Foods New Products Conference
WHO:
Kelly Nielsen, vice president of insights and analytics, BDSA
WHAT:
During the session, “Cannabis Moves Toward the Mainstream,” Nielsen will share IRI and BDSA’s predictions for mainstream market opportunities, cannabis ingredients, product development, labeling and safety.
WHY:
There are excellent prospects for mainstream retail and foodservice sales as more consumers become familiar with cannabis edibles and the market grows. This bodes well for traditional cannabis product food and beverage processors as well as active CPG giants already exploring the market.
WHEN:
Sept. 14, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
WHERE:
Dallas Marriott Downtown
Dallas, TX
Register here
NGA Show 2021
WHO:
Jonna Parker, principal, Fresh Center of Excellence, IRI
Sarah Ludmer, senior director, KNA wellbeing and regulatory affairs, The Kellogg Company
Vince Cannata, president, Cannata Companies
WHAT:
During their panel discussion, “Promoting Healthy Eating,” experts will review the latest consumer trends data regarding diet and shopping patterns, the role of plant-based foods in category plans and why it is so important for retailers to take a leadership role when it comes to health and nutrition.
WHY:
For many consumers, the pandemic has affirmed the importance of a healthy diet. Today’s shoppers are looking to their local grocery store for guidance when it comes to planning easy, affordable and nutritious meals for their household.
WHEN:
Sept. 19, 2021, 5:45 - 6:45 p.m. CT
WHERE:
Room: Ballys Bronze 2
Paris Hotel & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Register here
IDDBA Webinar Series: Bakery Spotlight
WHO:
Jonna Parker, principal, Fresh Center of Excellence, IRI
WHAT:
During IDDBA’s Bakery Spotlight, IRI and IDDBA will share where growth within baked goods is coming from across both perimeter and in-aisle categories and the critical roles that baked goods can play in solving consumer needs as we enter this new normal.
WHY:
Shoppers have been on a roller coaster of rapidly changing food needs since early 2020. The day-to-day and special occasion disruptions have arguably affected no department in the store more directly than baked goods, in both the aisle and the perimeter.
WHEN:
Sept. 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. CT
WHERE:
Register here
FMI Groceryshop
WHO:
Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president, omnichannel media, IRI
Matt Cleary, Head of Retail and Dining, Global Business Solutions, TikTok
Gayitri Budhraja, vice president, brand, e.l.f. Beauty
WHAT:
During their session, “Understanding and Meeting the Needs of Gen Z,” Pelino, Cleary and Budhraja will discuss and identify the qualities, behaviors and preferences associated with Gen Z and how they will shape product and marketing decisions over the next few years.
WHY:
As members of Gen Z enter the workforce and do their own grocery shopping, brands and retailers are trying to understand the unique characteristics of this generation.
WHEN:
Sept. 22, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
WHERE:
Mandalay Bay
Las Vegas, NV
Register here
ARF AUDIENCExSCIENCE 2021
WHO:
Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president, omnichannel media, IRI
David Kingsbury, analytics consultant III, IRI
WHAT:
Jennifer Pelino will help close out the conference’s first day with her session, “Cross Channel Measurement in a Time of Data Collection Challenges.” During her session, Pelino will provide attendees with recommendations for understanding campaign performance and how to translate results into improved optimizations.
During his session, “Digital Divide: Inclusion of a Mobile Population (To Have & Have not: Part 2),” Kingsbury will cover new techniques in onboarding that help advertisers target the relatively underserved mobile population with ads and measure those results.
WHY:
Advertisers are still grappling with and adjusting to the new normal. To find continued success, it’s imperative they act urgently by leveraging data to effectively activate and measure their marketing programs.
WHEN:
Cross Channel Measurement in a Time of Data Collection Challenges
Sept. 20, 2021, from 2:40 – 2:55 p.m. CT
Digital Divide: Inclusion of a Mobile Population (To Have & Have not: Part 2)
Sept. 22, 2021, from 12:10 - 12:25 p.m. CT
WHERE:
Register here
Pivoting on New Product Development
WHO:
Larry Levin, executive vice president, Market and Shopper Intelligence, IRI
Jenny Danzi, senior director, new platforms, PepsiCo
Kishan Vasani, co-founder and CEO, Spoonshot
WHAT:
During Beverage Industry’s annual New Product Development webinar, Levin, Danzi and Vasani will share insights on which trends will drive the new beverages of tomorrow.
WHY:
As new habits have taken hold, beverage-makers have found that consumers are blending pre-pandemic activities with those that have taken shape during this past year.
WHEN:
Sept. 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. CT
WHERE:
Register here
IRI is a fast-growing, leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.IRIworldwide.com.
