IRI : Supports KISS Products in Capitalizing on Consumer Trends to Drive Industry-Leading Growth

IRI®, a fast-growing, global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and KISS® Products Inc., a leader in professional-quality beauty products, are continuing their long-standing partnership focused on adapting to and capitalizing on rapidly evolving consumer beauty trends using the IRI Market Advantage™ and IRI Consumer and Shopper Insights Advantage™ on the Unify® visualization platform.

The beauty industry experienced significant demand disruption as consumers shifted their behaviors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. KISS, with its unwavering commitment to its cutting-edge innovation and strong retailer partnerships, leveraged the speed and nimbleness of Unify, as well as the active guidance of the IRI Mid-Market Growth team, to keep an eye on consumer trends and identify opportunities for innovation and growth. KISS’s success led to its being named a 2020 CPG Growth Leader among small companies in IRI’s and Boston Consulting Group’s latest CPG industry study. This reflects the fifth time in six years that KISS has been recognized for its growth leadership in the sector.

“The pandemic fundamentally changed consumers’ approaches to beautification, and our partnership with IRI has been a significant contributor to our growth and success through this extremely dynamic period,” commented Paul Yang, chief strategy officer, KISS Products Inc. “IRI’s platform enables us to track our customers’ preferences and purchase habits in real time, and with the added, hands-on support of IRI’s advisory team, KISS turned a volatile period into a catalyst for continued, industry-leading growth. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with IRI to help us better understand our consumers, execute effective strategies and make quicker and better decisions.”

“We were happy to play a role in helping KISS succeed during an unprecedented year,” said Robert Porod, executive vice president of Mid-Market national for IRI. “Our Unify platform and industry-leading datasets, which are strengthened by our extensive partner ecosystem, help clients quickly identify and capitalize on emerging market trends, and meet the scalability needs of small and midsize companies. Our ability to couple technology with hands-on advisory from our team makes IRI a unique strategic partner to CPG companies looking to drive growth, regardless of size.”

Unify, IRI’s visualization platform, improves ROI for CPG manufacturers and retailers of all sizes by providing speed to insights and integrating multiple, disparate data sources. It offers a single access point to all IRI Liquid Data® solutions, including Market Advantage and Consumer and Shopper Insights Advantage, which aggregates and visualizes point-of-sale and consumer panel data to provide a holistic view of consumer trends and purchase behavior in real time.

About KISS Products Inc.

KISS is a global beauty leader providing innovative, salon-quality products to the DIY consumer. KISS is a market leader in both the fashion nail and false lash categories. The brand services consumers of all ages, races, ethnicities and skill levels with its affordable and accessible portfolio of products designed to inspire creativity, individuality and self-expression. KISS’s wide range of products also includes color cosmetics, beauty tools and accessories, and hair color and care. For more information, visit www.KISSusa.com.

About IRI

IRI is a fast-growing, leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About IRI’s Mid-Market Growth Practice

The Mid-Market Growth Practice of IRI provides high-tech and high-touch support for small to midsize manufacturers. Regardless of a company’s size, IRI has a data solution that drives understanding and growth. Companies benefit from access to all the same tested and proven solutions offered to IRI global partners, enabling companies of all sizes to democratize data, streamline analytics and, ultimately, win in the marketplace. For more information on IRI’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions specifically crafted for small and midsized brands, please contact Robert Porod at Robert.Porod@IRIworldwide.com.

