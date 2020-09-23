Log in
IRLAB Therapeutics has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market

09/23/2020 | 09:34am EDT

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB Therapeutics AB ("IRLAB" or the "Company") today announced that Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee on September 22, 2020 has approved IRLAB's application for admission to trading of the Company's shares of series A on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The approval is subject to fulfilment of customary conditions, including approval and registration of a prospectus by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Company's shares of series A are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker IRLAB A.

The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is expected to be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, and the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

The shares will continue to be traded under the same ticker (IRLAB A) and ISIN code (SE0012675361). No new shares will be issued in connection with the list change and the shareholders in IRLAB do not need to take any measures in connection with the list change.

"The listing of IRLAB on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market entails increased visibility and transparency and is a quality seal on our organization and operations. In our opinion, this is a significant step towards becoming an internationally reputable drug development company," says Nicholas Waters, CEO.

Prospectus

IRLAB has prepared a prospectus in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares of series A on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus is expected to be approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published on IRLAB's website, www.irlab.se, on or around Friday, September 25, 2020.

Advisor

MAQS Advokatbyrå is the Company's legal advisor in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

CONTACT:

For more information

Nicholas Waters, CEO                
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01                
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

This is such information that IRLAB Therapeutics AB is obligated to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at September 23, 2020 at 15:15 CET.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irlab-therapeutics-ab/r/irlab-therapeutics-has-been-approved-for-listing-on-nasdaq-stockholm-main-market,c3201483

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irlab-therapeutics-has-been-approved-for-listing-on-nasdaq-stockholm-main-market-301136745.html

SOURCE IRLAB Therapeutics AB


© PRNewswire 2020
