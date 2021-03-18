IRS chief says increase in enforcement budget would boost tax collection

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The Internal Revenue
Service could return about $5 to $7 of increased tax collection
for every additional dollar that its enforcement budget is
increased, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told a congressional
panel on Thursday.
Rettig told a House Ways and Means Committee oversight
hearing that a $1 billion increase in the agency's budget would
allow it to add about 4,500 revenue officers and agents. The
agency has lost about 15,000 enforcement staff over the past
decade as its budgets were cut.
"The number that you'll typically see published is around a
5 to 7 to 1 return on investment" for enforcement, Rettig said.
His comments support an effort under way in the Biden
administration to focus on closing the "tax gap," the difference
between taxes legally owed and those actually collected.
The Treasury on Tuesday hired Wharton School economist
Natasha Sarin, who has argued for stronger tax enforcement and
whose research with Harvard economist and former Treasury
Secretary Larry Summers estimates the tax gap could be $7.5
trillion over the 2020-2029 period.
The IRS budget fell to about $11.95 billion in 2020 from an
inflation-adjusted $14.6 billion in 2010, largely as a result of
Republican-driven budget cuts that Democrats want to reverse.
"We've got to put more money into the IRS, to get you more
officers, to do audits, to get you more service agents, more
people to answer the telephone, to fix up the technology,"
Democratic Representative Tom Suozzi told Rettig. "You need
more money, and you'll bring more money into the federal
government."
Rettig said the IRS would be issuing a report on Monday
showing that its enforcement efforts needed more than a
"body-count" increase but also more specialized agents to go
after sophisticated high-income tax filers and offshore
accounts.
He agreed on Wednesday to extend this year's tax filing
deadline by about a month to May 17 due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)