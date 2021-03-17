IRS to extend U.S. tax deadline until May 17 -House panel

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service will extend the federal tax filing deadline until May 17
after members of Congress sought an extension, two senior House
of Representatives Democrats said on Wednesday.
The IRS and the U.S. Treasury did not respond to requests
for comment, while White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told
reporters that she did not believe the move had been "confirmed
or finalized quite yet" and added that the IRS would make the
final determination.
House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Richard Neal and Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Bill Pascrell
praised the decision to extend the deadline by about a month.
"Under titanic stress and strain, American taxpayers and tax
preparers must have more time to file tax returns," they said in
a statement.
The two Democratic congressmen have been demanding that the
IRS issue an extension, in part because the IRS filing season
started about two weeks later than last year, giving households
struggling with the pandemic less time to file. They have also
raised concerns about a backlog of unprocessed returns even as
the agency is tasked with distributing a new round of
coronavirus aid payments.
A year ago, as coronavirus lockdowns were just getting
underway, the IRS delayed the filing and tax payment deadline by
three months, to July 15. This year, IRS officials had
previously said they wanted to maintain a normal filing season
to speed refunds to households.
IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig is due to testify on
Thursday at a hearing before the Ways and Means oversight panel.
"He would be on the defensive if the IRS didn’t announce an
extension," said Nina Olson, executive director of the Center
for Taxpayer Rights in Washington.
"The filing season was delayed at the beginning, so pushing
it back to May 17 reflects that delayed start but doesn’t push
it so far into the summer that the IRS just gets further and
further behind in processing," Olson said.
News of an expected tax filing delay was first reported by
Bloomberg News.
(Reporting by David Lawder and David Shepardson; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)