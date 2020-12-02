Log in
ISACA : Launches CDPSE Beta Exam for Privacy Professionals

12/02/2020 | 11:02am EST
Beta exam and early adoption program offer privacy technologists options for pursuing the certification

Data privacy continues to top the priority list for enterprises—especially given expanding regulations such as the recent California Privacy Rights Act and Brazil’s General Data Protection Law. Privacy technologists who hold ISACA’s new Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) certification play a key role in designing and managing these privacy programs and solutions, and those seeking to become CDPSE certified can now register for a new beta exam.

The beta exam will be conducted 11-31 January 2021 and will be taken via remote proctoring. Exam takers will learn their scores in March 2021, to allow time for analysis. The valuable analysis derived from the global exam candidates will ensure that the exam scoring accurately reflects the high standards required for ISACA certification exams. Candidates who do pass the exam can apply for CDPSE certification once the scores are available.

In comparison to the existing CDPSE early adoption program, which requires five years of validated work experience, the beta exam is available to those with three years of work experience across three main domains:

  • Privacy governance: governance, management and risk management
  • Privacy architecture: infrastructure, applications/software and technical privacy controls
  • Data lifecycle: data purpose and data persistence

“Since its inception, the CDPSE certification has empowered professionals and IT privacy teams in demonstrating that they can effectively incorporate privacy by design into technology platforms, products and processes, and ensure compliance with an evolving regulatory environment,” says Nader Qaimari, ISACA chief product officer. “The CDPSE exam is an important part of validating this experience, and we are fortunate to partner with the global IT community to ensure it reflects the high standards to which we hold our certified professionals.”

The CDPSE early adoption program, which runs through 31 March 2021, is priced at US $695 for members and $880 for non-members, and the beta exam is priced at $575 for members and $760 for non-members. Beta exam registrants will also receive a $50 discount and a promo code for a complimentary copy of the CDPSE Review Manual. Additional study materials will also be made available for purchase in early January 2021.

“CDPSE is a great certification to level set and build foundational knowledge around the concepts of privacy governance, data life cycle, and privacy architecture, demonstrating to an employer that this individual can become an asset to their organization,” says Yunique Demann, CDPSE holder and Associate Director, Risk - Data Privacy, Wolters Kluwer.

Adds Matt Stamper, CISA, CISM, CDPSE, CRISC, Chief Information Security Officer and Executive Advisor at EVOTEK, “CDPSE validates the ability to understand overarching business goals, compliance requirements and implementation needs for privacy solutions and convey business value. Proactive business leaders and qualified privacy technologists working together can safeguard and enhance customer trust and profitability.”

To register for the CDPSE beta exam, visit www.isaca.org/cdpsebeta. For more information on CDPSE early adoption, visit www.isaca.org/cdpse.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology, equipping individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global association that leverages the expertise of its 145,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology.

© Business Wire 2020
