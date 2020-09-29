Log in
ISACA : Offers New Resources, Partnerships and Discounts for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

09/29/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

Global tech association also releases new white paper on multicloud security

This Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an important moment in time to recognize the latest cybersecurity challenges and opportunities—including election security to cybersecurity in a pandemic, among many others. It is also a good opportunity to take advantage of opportunities to launch or advance cybersecurity careers, upskill cyber teams and evaluate new enterprise security resources. During this month, global tech and cybersecurity association ISACA is joining the initiative by providing new cybersecurity guidance, resources, events, discounts and enterprise tools.

Among the new security guidance ISACA is issuing this month is Managing Security Impacts in a Multicloud Environment. The paper highlights the benefits of using multicloud providers along with their associated security challenges, and concludes with steps an enterprise can take to create a multicloud security strategy. To access the complimentary resource, visit www.isaca.org/multicloud-security-impacts.

“Using multiple clouds can be beneficial to organizations, but also leave them vulnerable to risk, so developing a strategy for multicloud use and security requires a nuanced, careful approach,” says Ed Moyle, founding partner, Security Curve, and lead developer for the ISACA cloud guidance. “It is important to ensure that multicloud is effectively managed so that it is both supporting the requirements of different enterprise teams while also remaining secure.”

Additionally, ISACA offers a range of resources, content and education that cover topics across the multifaceted cybersecurity spectrum, including:

Partnerships

  • NYU Tandon School of Engineering: ISACA is partnering with ISACA New York Metropolitan Chapter and NYU Tandon School of Engineering to offer members and students benefits around the CSX Cybersecurity Practitioner (CSX-P) certification, ISACA student membership, NYU Tandon online and on-campus graduate degree programs, and networking and mentorship opportunities. Learn more here.
  • Cloud Security Alliance: ISACA and CSA recently announced a strategic partnership to collaborate closely on critical initiatives to transform the auditing and assurance of cloud computing, including bringing to market the Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge (CCAK) as a joint venture. Read more here.

Research

  • Election Security 2020 Survey: New research showed that confidence in the upcoming US election is low—but education and training will go a long way in building trust.
  • State of Cybersecurity 2020 Survey, Part 1 and 2: This annual study found insights into cybersecurity workforce and resources, as well as threat landscape and security practices.
  • COVID-19 Study: This research explored the impact of COVID-19 on organizations, including heightened security concerns and threats.

Education and Training

Blog Posts and Podcasts

ISACA will publish a cybersecurity blog series in October and launch new security podcast episodes in addition to recent security posts and podcasts that are available, including:

Enterprise Solutions

  • ISACA’s CMMI Cybermaturity Platform helps enterprises mitigate cybersecurity threats using a risk-based approach. It strategically measures, assesses and reports on the capabilities of cyber controls. Take advantage of a special limited-time offer for Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
  • Virtual group training on information security, including training to prepare teams for the Certified Information Security Manager certification or Cybersecurity Fundamentals certificate, helps enterprise organizations upskill their teams with the latest cybersecurity knowledge.
  • ISACA’s CMMI now offers a gap analysis program to help organizations prepare for the DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.
  • ISACA now has 124 global training partners around the world who offer quality educational experiences for ISACA certifications, including those related to cybersecurity.

For more content and resources around cybersecurity, visit ISACA’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month webpage here: www.isaca.org/resources/cybersecurity.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 145,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 223 chapters worldwide.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/isaca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISACAGlobal

Instagram: www.instagram.com/isacanews


© Business Wire 2020
