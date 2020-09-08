ISACA and SmartBrief to Launch 3 New Publications for IT Professionals

Global technology association ISACA® has chosen the SmartBrief publishing platform to create three newsletters for its membership of assurance, governance, risk, privacy and information security professionals. The newsletters will contain expertly curated content encompassing a broad swath of the IT industry -- cybersecurity, privacy and governance. In addition to original pieces from ISACA, content will be sourced from leading trade publications across the web and summarized by one of SmartBrief’s expert editors in coordination with editorial guidance from ISACA.

“We are pleased to collaborate with SmartBrief to develop these customized newsletters that will bring important industry news and perspectives to our professional community worldwide,” said ISACA Director of Editorial Jen Hajigeorgiou. “SmartBrief’s reach and compatibility with our global audience made this partnership a strong fit for ISACA, and we look forward to sharing this dynamic content about cybersecurity, privacy and governance with IT professionals worldwide.”

“We have partnerships with industry-leading associations in 14 industries. Rarely do we work with a group whose work matters as much to the global economy as ISACA,” said SmartBrief Chief Partnership Officer Amanda Darman-Allen. “Enabling its members to better serve their enterprise stakeholders and build a more secure digital world is critical to virtually every sector. We’re excited to help ISACA’s membership stay informed about their industry through these new publications.”

Sign up for the new ISACA SmartBrief on Cybersecurity.

Sign up for the new ISACA SmartBrief on Privacy.

Sign up for the new ISACA SmartBrief on Governance.

About SmartBrief

Serving nearly 6 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals, SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and information by industry. By combining technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief searches thousands of sources daily to deliver the most relevant industry news in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporate entities. SmartBrief is a subsidiary of Future Plc.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations. Through the CSX, COBIT and CMMI solutions, ISACA enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 145,000 members who work in information and cybersecurity, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 223 chapters worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005085/en/