Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ISCC redefines brown grease: Correction

12/09/2021 | 05:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corrects definition in paragraph 3 and adds explanation in paragraph 4

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) has clarified the definition of brown grease in a revised list of biofuels raw materials eligible for certification under the ISCC EU.

The ISCC confirmed that the category of brown grease or grease trap fat "shall exclusively be used for material that is removed from grease traps" in a system update released on 3 December, adding that "this category shall not be used for material that is removed from the sewage system".

This revised definition rules out waste edible oil collected from sewers from being classed as brown grease. Oil removed from sewers is instead covered under the sewage sludge category, which will be expanded to include fats, oils and grease (FOG) from the sewage system, while the separate sewage system FOG category has been deleted.

"Gutter oil" is an umbrella term used in China to refer to waste edible oil that may be collected through many methods, including from restaurants' indoor or outdoor grease traps.

The changes may hamper eligible volumes of brown grease methyl ester (BGME) available for export from China, although initial reactions from biodiesel producers in the country were mixed. At least one producer that previously produced around 4,000 t/month of the biodiesel said it may reduce its BGME output as a result of the revision, as the availability of waste oil sourced from grease traps in China is currently "very limited". The country's largest BGME exporter of around 30,000 t/month was confident feedstock collections from grease traps would be enough to meet their needs.

Brown grease is classified as an advanced feedstock in the UK, Dutch and Spanish markets, making it eligible for double counting towards biofuels blending quotas and giving BGME a premium over use cooking oil methyl ester in these markets. This has seen it gain popularity among Chinese producers over the past year.

By Lauren Moffitt

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:32aOil slips after restrictions to counter Omicron variant
RE
05:32aORANGE : Number of cyberattacks against organizations increases by 13%, with noticeable rise in attacks targeting mobile devices
PU
05:32aHYDROGEN HYPE OR SOLUTION : Proton Motor is guest speaker at German-Czech Chamber of Foreign Trade
PU
05:32aFRASERS PROPERTY THAILAND PUBLIC : Dissemination of the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders
PU
05:32aISCC REDEFINES BROWN GREASE : Correction
PU
05:32aFRASERS PROPERTY THAILAND PUBLIC : Announcement of Public Holidays of Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited for the year 2022
PU
05:32aCAL COMP ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : TDR Movement Information in November 2021 in Taiwan Stock Exchange
PU
05:32aUNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY : To announce related materials on acquisition of facilities
PU
05:32aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : CDF, on behalf of KGI Securities, announced the purchase of Series 110-1 unsecured corporate bond, issued by CDF
PU
05:32aYAGEO : Reports 2021 November Consolidated Sales
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Nov new bank loans rise less than expected as stance tilts toward..
2Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
3Generali eyes bigger stake in India businesses as Future seeks exit -so..
4Aerogen® and CanSinoBIO agree on landmark development and commercial su..
5Volta Finance Limited - Dividend Declaration

HOT NEWS