ISG : Adds Strategic Talent to Bolster Water, Transportation, and Government Business Units

ISG is excited to welcome Darrell Pettis, PE, to its growing team. As Le Sueur County’s County Administrator, and previously their County Engineer, his vast experience covers leadership, administration, and engineering. Some of the significant works Pettis completed at Le Sueur County included multiple government buildings leading planning, design, and finances to bring those to life.

“I am excited to start a new chapter in my career and get back to my initial roots of engineering. My work has been focused in the public sector, to which I am grateful to have served. I’m eager to apply these lessons learned to help individuals and communities in a new capacity,” said Pettis.

Having spent more than three decades building relationships with businesses, landowners, and stakeholders in the public sector across the region, Pettis brings a deep industry understanding and an acute awareness of the marketplace nuances, infrastructure challenges, and economic opportunities that local communities are experiencing.

Working primarily out of Mankato, Minnesota, Pettis will support firm-wide growth initiatives by working with government, water, and transportation clients and communities across the Midwest. Pettis’s knowledge and impressive resume will complement a seasoned group of professionals, including Vice President, Chuck Brandel, PE. “With the addition of Darrell Pettis to ISG, our team will be elevated by his broad experience, teamwork, network, and mentorship. He brings a depth and breadth of knowledge in many of our business units, specifically water and transportation. We are thrilled for him to join the team,” said Brandel.

About ISG

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 47 years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 300+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm disciplines, providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of creativity, and broad perspective. In addition to awards noted above, ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms, best places to work for, and market excellence leader in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, and has earned spots on numerous Top Workplace and project recognition lists. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

