ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Expected to Grow -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Feb $88.5B (29) $89.7B
0945 S&P Global Services PMI Mar 58.9 (10) 58.9*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Mar 58.3 (30) 56.5
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 2 200K (22) 202K
1500 Consumer Credit Feb +$15.3B (14) +$6.8B
Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Feb +2.1% (13) +0.8%
*March Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
