Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Expected to Grow -- Data Week Ahead Update

04/04/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Feb      $88.5B  (29)  $89.7B 
          0945  S&P Global Services PMI     Mar       58.9   (10)   58.9* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Mar       58.3   (30)   56.5 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 2     200K   (22)   202K 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Feb     +$15.3B  (14) +$6.8B 
Friday    1000  Wholesale Inventories       Feb      +2.1%   (13)   +0.8% 
 
*March Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1416ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:17pISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Expected to Grow -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
01:55pComex Copper Settles 2.01% Higher at $4.7765 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:55pComex Silver Settles 0.24% Lower at $24.584 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:55pComex Gold Settles 0.53% Higher at $1929.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:40pUkraine war, chance of more sanctions on Russia lift gold's appeal
RE
01:27pOil tycoon Kaiser aims to reopen U.S. IPO market with Excelerate listing
RE
01:06pPetrobras Shares Fall 1.6% After Report Proposed CEO Is Backing Out
DJ
12:34pIndia's wheat exports hit record 7.85 million tonnes in 2021-22 -traders
RE
12:30pStocks, dollar rise; European leaders urge further Moscow sanctions
RE
12:24pICE Canola Posting Solid Gains at Midday
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news
2Stocks, dollar rise; European leaders urge further Moscow sanctions
3BAYER AG : Raised to Buy by Barclays
4GPI S p A : Iberia is born
5Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder

HOT NEWS