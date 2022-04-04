ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Expected to Grow -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Feb $88.5B (29) $89.7B 0945 S&P Global Services PMI Mar 58.9 (10) 58.9* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Mar 58.3 (30) 56.5 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 2 200K (22) 202K 1500 Consumer Credit Feb +$15.3B (14) +$6.8B Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Feb +2.1% (13) +0.8% *March Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

