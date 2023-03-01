Advanced search
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

03/01/2023 | 10:15am EST
The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Feb 25     195K   (19)   192K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)        4Q        +2.5%   (20)  +3.0%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)    4Q        +1.6%   (20)  +1.1%* 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI      Feb        50.5   (7)    50.5** 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI               Feb        54.3   (26)   55.2 
 
*4Q Prelim Reading 
**Feb Prelim Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1014ET

