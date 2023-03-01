ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 25 195K (19) 192K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 4Q +2.5% (20) +3.0%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 4Q +1.6% (20) +1.1%* Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Feb 50.5 (7) 50.5** 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Feb 54.3 (26) 55.2 *4Q Prelim Reading **Feb Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

