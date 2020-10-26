Log in
ISOThrive Awarded $800K Virginia Catalyst Grant to address major unmet need in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) treatment and drive economic growth in Virginia

10/26/2020 | 10:01am EDT

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ISOThrive Inc. has been awarded $800,000 from Virginia Catalyst to advance its microbiome therapeutic for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). The funding will support a Phase 2A clinical study in collaboration with Eastern VA Medical School, University of VA and George Mason University. The team is studying a proprietary microbiome therapeutic, maltosyl-isomaltooligosaccharide (MIMO™), for the treatment of GERD, and potential for reducing risk of Barrett's Esophagus and esophageal adenocarcinoma.

The project was chosen by a peer reviewed panel of CEOs, investors, scientists, and medical professionals in the life sciences sector and is one of just three grants awarded in this cycle totaling $2.1 million.  "Having such a strong vote of confidence by our industry peers on the review panel and the Catalyst Board is a big endorsement of our innovative technology to reduce microbiome-induced inflammation," said Jack Oswald, ISOThrive  CEO, CTO and Co-founder.

"The Catalyst Board was unanimous in selecting ISOThrive's innovative research," said Mike Grisham, President and CEO, Virginia Catalyst. "ISOThrive was awarded the highest amount of funding that can be provided because we believe this project can propel Virginia to the forefront of microbiome research and commercialization."

A $7.3B market opportunity of GERD sufferers could benefit.  Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) such as Omeprazole, Prilosec (P&G), Prevacid, Dexilant (Takeda), Protonix (Pfizer), Nexium (AstraZeneca), and Aciphex (Eisai) are the most prescribed treatment for GERD.  Long-term PPI use may be linked to serious health consequences, 40% of patients don't get sufficient relief and 46% want to stop using them.

"Having researched and treated esophageal diseases for over 40 years, it's clear now that inflammation resulting from microbiome dysbiosis plays a key role in GERD," said David Johnson MD MACG FASGE MACP, Professor, Chief of Gastroenterology at Eastern VA Medical School and a leading investigator. "ISOThrive's unique approach to treatment by reducing inflammation is a transformational science and a game changer."

ABOUT ISOThrive

ISOThrive Inc. is a clinical stage microbiome therapeutics company.  Initially focused on upper GI diseases such as GERD, the company has developed two key platforms: Lightning™ for rapid drug discovery, and Rosetta™ for precision personalized microbiome medicine, with a pipeline of products targeted at other gut related diseases such as IBS and colorectal cancer. pharma.ISOThrive.com

CONTACT:Jack Oswald, info@isothrive.com, 855-552-5572

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isothrive-awarded-800k-virginia-catalyst-grant-to-address-major-unmet-need-in-gastroesophageal-reflux-disease-gerd-treatment-and-drive-economic-growth-in-virginia-301158605.html

SOURCE ISOThrive Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

