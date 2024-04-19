ISRAELI FINANCE MINISTRY OFFICIAL: INVESTORS KNOW THAT ISRAELI BONDS ARE A SAFE AND LIQUID ASSET
Stock Market News in real time
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Friday at 12 AM ET
London aluminium set for 6th straight weekly gain after sanctions on Russia
Japan Inflation Records Two Years Above BOJ's Target as Meeting Looms -- Update
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 11 PM ET
Asia Stocks Drop After Report of Israeli Missile Strike on Iran -- Update
INSTANT VIEW-Oil, Japan's yen up on reports Israeli missiles hit Iran
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Israeli Finance Ministry Official: Investors Know That Israeli B…