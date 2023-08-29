ISS captures views of Hurricane Idalia

STORY: Hurricane Idalia gained strength over the Gulf of Mexico on its relentless crawl toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forcing evacuations in low-lying coastal areas expected to be swamped when the powerful storm hits on Wednesday.

Idalia was generating maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (161 kph) by early Tuesday evening, but its intensity will ratchet higher before it slams ashore in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).