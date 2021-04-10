ISS joins Glass Lewis in recommending vote against J&J CEO's pay package

April 10 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS) has joined Glass Lewis in
recommending investors reject a proposed pay package of nearly
$30 million for Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive
Officer Alex Gorsky.
J&J is attracting investor scrutiny because it partially
shields Gorsky from some $9 billion in costs over two years that
have arisen from lawsuits claiming the healthcare company fueled
the U.S. opioid crisis and allegations of asbestos in its talc
baby powder.
In a note to shareholders on Thursday, ISS said "investors
may nonetheless expect an explanation from the company of how
the compensation committee considered the extraordinarily large
litigation charges when making compensation decisions."
Last week, Glass Lewis based its recommendation on the
argument that the healthcare company was shielding its top
executives from the legal cost of poor business decisions.
A J&J spokeswoman on Saturday reiterated the company's
stance saying it was its policy to not include such
non-recurring gains and expenses as litigation-related items in
the "income performance measures" of the compensation plans for
executives.
Litigation items are included in company's total shareholder
return and free cash flow, which determine other aspects of the
executive pay, she said, adding this was "well within industry
benchmark practices."
Gorsky's compensation totaled $29.6 million in 2020, up 17%
from the previous year. A non-binding resolution on the pay
packages will be up for a vote at the company's annual general
meeting on April 22.
Gorsky, who became CEO in 2012, has been at the helm of J&J
during the opioid abuse and addiction crisis, which according to
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claimed
nearly 450,000 lives in the United States between 1999 and 2018.
In 2019, 50,000 people died in the U.S. from opioid related
overdoses, according to the National Institute of Health.
J&J has denied any part in fueling the crisis.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru, and
Greg Roumeliotis in New York: Editing by Neil Fullick and
William Mallard)