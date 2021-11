Shell said this month it would scrap its dual Anglo-Dutch share structure and move its head office to London from The Hague due to the Dutch tax system and after a court ruling over its strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"The Company has provided compelling rationale which explains the benefits of the simplification of its share structure," ISS said in a note.

The move will be brought to vote at a special general meeting on Dec. 10.

