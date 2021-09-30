IT City Entertainment : Presents a Concert Honoring Nashville Front Line Workers

Lonestar Headlines with music by High Valley

IT City Entertainment, partnered with Broadmoor Woods, invites the public to give back to frontline workers and enjoy a concert with performances by Lonestar and High Valley. This kicks off a weekend of events hosted at Broadmoor Woods, including Saturday, October 23rd’s “Rok Your Tok” influencer event and Sunday’s family and pet-friendly “Sunday Funday.”

Broadmoor Woods 2,500-capacity outdoor venue, conveniently located adjacent to Studio 615, is the newest addition to the Nashville music scene to enjoy outdoor live entertainment. Multi-platinum, award-winning group Lonestar and the band High Valley are bringing fan favorite songs to the event in support of Nashville-area frontline workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The venue is partnering with local vendors and food trucks to provide food and drinks. Blankets and chairs are allowed, but outside food and drinks are not permitted. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 6:30 p.m. for general admission. The concert begins at 7:30. Tickets can be purchased at https://broadmoorwoods.com or http://event.attendstar.com/event/show/lonestar-with-high-valley/ for $35.00 general admission and $120.00 VIP.

The first 500 Front Line Workers to register on https://broadmoorwoods.com/ (Front line Registration Button) will receive a free ticket to the event.

Lonestar has received many of music’s top honors, including Academy Of Country Music awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, Single/Song Of The Year in 2000 and Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. Country Music Association's Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement award in 2001. Lonestar have sold more than 10.5 million records since their formation.

High Valley, frequent performers at the Grand Ole Opry are known for their fan favorites “Make You Mine”, “Grew Up on That”, “I Be U Be”, and Top 10 US Country radio hit “She’s With Me.” High Valley has earned over 400 million streams in the US and Canada and six Canadian Platinum-certified singles, three #1s at Canadian Country Radio, two Canadian Gold-certified albums, and back-to-back Gold certified singles in the US, making them the highest selling Canadian band in country music history.

Broadmoor Woods is a new 2500-seat capacity outdoor event space and music venue nestled just outside lively downtown and East Nashville. The space offers an ambient escape for those looking to enjoy outdoor live entertainment and is equipped to host a variety of events, including intimate candlelight concerts, weddings, and larger music concerts and festivals.

IT City Entertainment is committed to create, develop, and produce the best in entertainment from Nashville and beyond. Nashville not only boasts phenomenal singers and musicians, but is also home to great actors, comedians, artists, models, influencers, athletes, content creators, makeup artists, stylists, designers, hospitality specialties, chefs, entrepreneurs, educators and innovators. IT City Entertainment wants the world to experience the deep well of talent our city has to offer.

