IT-Security Startup Aiden Reaches 5x ARR in Under 12 Months With Launch of Intelligent Endpoint Management Solution

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While 2021 brought massive cyberattacks and business disruptions that led to IT leaders feeling added pressure, the team at Aiden brought a unique solution to market. Aiden's intelligent endpoint management solution has demonstrated a 97% reduction in vulnerabilities, 75% fewer help desk tickets, and dramatic savings in time spent provisioning computers. By automating tedious IT work involved in software deployment, OS configuration, and compliance, Aiden ensures computers have exactly the software they need and nothing else.

Sean Maloney, the creator of Aiden's technology stated, "setting up and maintaining computers should not be hard. We use hyperautomation and AI to extend what's been perfected by the most sophisticated IT teams, to all of our customers."

Aiden's CEO, Joshua Aaron, will be moderating a virtual discussion aimed at addressing a key concern of IT-security teams as we head into 2022, "Desired State: Myth or Reality?" on December 7, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm PST, to discuss how organizations secure computers and improve end-user experience in the new normal. "Whether it's responding to help desk tickets or pushing out software updates, our customers tell us that they feel like they're playing a constant game of whack-a-mole. With Aiden, IT teams spend less time troubleshooting and worrying about security and compliance, while spending more time focusing on high-impact, high-value projects. We are improving the lives of many CISOs, CIOs, CTOs," said Aaron.

The team at Aiden is proud to look back at the company's growth over the past year and the ways in which it is serving enterprise customers. In the past year, the company:

November 2020: Launches AI Bot

Aiden launched its first new product, an AI bot for enterprise environments, leveraging hyperautomation to maintain desired state configuration on all Windows computers.

February 2021: Announces "blockbuster" advisory board

Aiden created a corporate advisory board earlier this year, adding 13 accomplished individuals to the roster to help guide the company's go-to-market strategy. These trusted advisors include individuals from well-known technology, media, and manufacturing companies including Microsoft, Asurion and The New York Times.

April 2021: Officially launches

Aiden officially launched just eight months ago, initially unveiling its DevOps for Windows solution to automate enterprise endpoint management. Its mission, to address the 'IT-Security Paradigm Shift,' highlights the crucial need to bring IT and cybersecurity closer together to achieve a more reliable and secure computing environment.

June 2021: Raised a $2.9M seed round

This round of funding was fulfilled by a leading investment from Right Side Capital Management and a mix of experienced institutional and strategic individual investors. The investment bolstered Aiden's mission to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure every Windows endpoint is consistently kept up to date and secure, bridging the gap between IT and cybersecurity.

October 2021: Joined the Microsoft for Startups program

Aiden was one of a select group of startups in 2021 to officially join the Microsoft for Startups community . Microsoft for Startups is a global program dedicated to helping startups with Microsoft-based technologies scale. Each year, Microsoft selects 200 startups to be part of their program with a rigorous selection process.

November 2021: 5x ARR

Witnessing the power of hyperautomation and continuous desired state configuration, Aiden added leading Financial Services firms and global Life Sciences and Biotechnology organizations.

Present: Massive Growth; Amazing Culture

Aiden has more than doubled in size and is actively hiring. New openings are posted daily here.

Meet Aiden

Aiden is a software deployment, computer provisioning, and endpoint security solution for Microsoft Windows. Aiden allows CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs with overloaded IT teams to offload time-consuming maintenance, so their engineers can focus on high-visibility projects. Aiden's AI bot integrates with any deployment tool, providing the content required to enforce desired state configuration and compliance. By shortening the time to patch systems from an average of 102 days to under two weeks, Aiden reduces vulnerabilities by 97% and help desk tickets by more than 75%. For more information, go to www.meetaiden.com and follow us on social media @meetaiden.

