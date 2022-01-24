Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ITA Airways received an Expression of Interest from MSC and Lufthansa

01/24/2022 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company announces that today it has received an Expression of Interest from the MSC Group and Lufthansa to acquire the majority of ITA Airways. The MSC Group has agreed with Lufthansa its participation in the partnership on terms to be defined during the Due Diligence.

Both the MSC Group and Lufthansa have expressed the wish that the Italian Government maintains a minority stake in the Company. Furthermore, the MSC Group and Lufthansa have requested 90 days of exclusivity to work on this Expression of Interest.

ITA Airways is satisfied that the work carried out in recent months to offer the best prospects to the company is starting to have the expected results, providing for a company recognised as viable for partners of international reputation both in passenger and cargo transport. The Board of Directors will examine the details of the Expression of Interest in an upcoming meeting.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1bb54f3-c09b-4540-8063-af892d7b0181

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

         LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director
        Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it +39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243


ITA Airways received an Expression of Interest from MSC and Lufthansa

ITA Airways received an Expression of Interest from MSC and Lufthansa. Rome, 24 January 2022 - The Company announces that today it has received an Expression of Interest from the MSC Group and Lufthansa to acquire the majority of ITA Airways. The MSC Group has agreed with Lufthansa its participation in the partnership on terms to be defined during the Due Diligence.

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pGlatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on February 10th
GL
03:02pGlatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on February 10th
GL
03:01pSuni Sreepada Joins Ropes & Gray in New York as a Partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice
PR
03:01pFCB Health New York Named to Ad Age's “Best Places to Work” 2022
GL
03:01pPlaymates Toys Reveals Its Initial 2022 Lineup of Star Trek Figures Based On Classic and Current Series Characters
BU
03:01pFCB Health New York Named to Ad Age's “Best Places to Work” 2022
GL
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.37% to Settle at $2.6274 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pPCI BIOTECH : Update on the RELEASE trial
AQ
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.82% to Settle at $2.3980 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Anxiety over Fed tightening, Ukraine tensions sink stocks, oil
2Stocks extend sell-off as Fed, geopolitical fears loom
3JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
4Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
5Analyst recommendations: Associated British Foods, Equifax, Keycorp, PP..

HOT NEWS