ITALY FEBRUARY PREL HICP 0.1% M/M, 0.9% Y/Y (CONSENSUS 0.3% M/M, 1.0% Y/Y) - ISTAT
Stock market news
Behind the numbers - $197 billion, that's Bernard Arnault's estimated fortune
Factbox-Who is George Galloway, the left-winger elected again to UK parliament?
India's Zomato hits record high, bucking internet stocks' sluggishness
Cooper Companies lifts annual revenue forecast on strong contact lens demand
Ensurge Micropower ASA – Approval of share capital increase by conversion of convertible loans and exercise of subscription rights
Hong Kong's New World to sell shopping mall to Chinachem for $514 mln
Grifols says due diligence done, Shanghai RAAS stake sale to go ahead