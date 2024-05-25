ITALY FINMIN GIORGETTI: G7 LOAN TO UKRAINE COULDN'T GO TO WEAPONS BECAUSE AGAINST JAPAN'S CONSTITUTION
Thai hospital says 43 people from Singapore Airlines flight still under treatment
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims sue Meta, Microsoft, gunmaker
Explainer-What does Louisiana's new abortion pill law mean for patients?
G7 agree further financing for Ukraine, to discuss details in coming weeks
